* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.4 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.77 percent. * Fed renews zero rate pledge, but hints at steeper rate hike path. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of 1.36 billion rupees ($22.3 million) on Wednesday. * Indian shares rebounded on Wednesday on hopes Fed will retain stimulus. ($1 = 60.9000 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)