BRIEF-NTPC says launches issue of 20 bln rupee notes due 2022
* Says issuer has launched an issue of INR 20 billion notes due 2022 priced on April 25,2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.4 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.77 percent. * Fed renews zero rate pledge, but hints at steeper rate hike path. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of 1.36 billion rupees ($22.3 million) on Wednesday. * Indian shares rebounded on Wednesday on hopes Fed will retain stimulus. ($1 = 60.9000 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Apr 25) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -----------------------------------