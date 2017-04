* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 2 percent. * Merck & Co Inc said it had licensed its experimental psoriasis drug to Sun. * First instance of an Indian company taking global rights for a novel drug, traders say. * Deal strengthens Sun's presence in the U.S. skin market, also boosts revenue potential, traders add. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)