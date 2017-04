* USD/INR seen opening higher versus Wednesday's close of 60.92/93. * Asian currencies mostly weaker versus USD. * Dollar trades the strongest in four years. Dollar Index up 0.34 percent. * The U.S. Fed on Wednesday renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time." * The pair is at 61.05/07 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative of spot trade.down 0.33 percent. * 61.15 seen as next resistance for the pair. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)