* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening lower versus Wednesday's close of 8.50 percent. * The Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time". * Global liquidity seen buoyant after Fed meet, helping emerging market debt. * Also speculation about more debt buybacks by RBI. * The 10-year bond seen in an 8.48-50 percent range. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)