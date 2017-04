* USD/INR trading at 61.19 vs previous close of 60.92/93. * Asian currencies fall versus USD. * The Fed renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time." * But some investors spooked after the Fed indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving. * Dollar index up 0.37 percent, highest in four years. * NSE index up 0.8 percent. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)