* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.50 percent. * The yield closed at 8.50 percent for four straight sessions as of Wednesday. * Traders say Fed's decision to leave U.S. rates low for "a considerable time" was expected. * But some investors are spooked after the Fed also indicated it could raise rates faster than expected when it starts moving. * U.S. Treasuries fall, the dollar ticks higher after Fed review. * Traders say RBI policy on Sept. 30 and second-half borrowing calendar later this month now in focus. * The Scottish independence referendum later on Thursday also key for immediate direction. * The 10-year seen in an 8.48 percent to 8.53 percent range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)