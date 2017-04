* Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gains 1.6 percent. * UBS upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral," raises target price to 1,950 rupees from 1,800 rupees. * Says it is "positive about the brand" as urban consumers buy into oral care products. * Adds Colgate-Palmolive "has been ahead of the competition in the last one to two years." * UBS upgrade comes after Credit Suisse raised Colgate-Palmolive to "outperform" from "underperform." (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)