* India's NSE index is up 0.93 percent while the BSE index gains 0.75 percent. * Both indexes heading for second day of gains after hitting nearly 2-1/2 week low on Tuesday. * Traders say India likely to better weather any Fed-related volatility due to improving economic fundamentals. * Gains on Thursday outpace 0.8 percent fall in MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan. * Fed renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time." * But some investors spooked after the Fed indicated it could raise rates faster than expected when it starts moving. * Blue-chips advance. Larsen & Toubro gains 1.5 percent while ITC rises 0.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)