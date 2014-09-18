* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.46 percent, its lowest since July 28. * The yield had closed at 8.50 percent for four straight sessions until Wednesday. * Traders say Fed's decision to leave U.S. rates low for "a considerable time" was expected but the clarity is now leading to some rally. * Foreign fund buying further aiding debt prices. * Traders say RBI policy on Sept. 30 and second-half borrowing calendar later this month now in focus. * The Scottish independence referendum later on Thursday also key for immediate direction. * The 10-year paper can touch 8.40 percent this week, say traders. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)