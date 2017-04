* USD/INR trading at 61.01 vs previous close of 60.92/93. * Strong gains in shares cap rise. * Pair's intra-day session high 61.2050. * NSE index up 1.47 percent. * Asia FX fall after dovish Fed comments. * Dollar index up 0.37 percent, highest in four years. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)