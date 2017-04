* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.4 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 1.37 percent. * Indexes are heading for a second straight day of gains on the back of strong foreign fund buying and as the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained language suggesting that rate hikes would not happen for a "considerable time". * Blue-chip stocks gain. Larsen and Toubro Ltd is up 2.7 percent, Tata Motors Ltd gains 2.4 percent and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd adds 2.9 percent. * Asian shares were mixed, while MSCI's index of ex-Japan Asian shares falls to 12-week low. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)