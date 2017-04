* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 6 basis points at 7.88 percent, its lowest since Aug. 5. * The 1-year OIS also drops 3 basis points to 8.40 percent, also its lowest since Aug. 5. * Traders receiving OIS after uncertainty over the U.S. Fed's statement it will leave rates low for a "considerable time". * The 5-year paper can dip further to 7.86 percent levels before a move up, say traders. * The move in OIS is likely to precede the bond market. * 10-year yield also drops 5 bps to 8.45 pct, its lowest since July 28. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)