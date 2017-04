* India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus Wednesday's 7.95/8.00 percent close. * Traders say RBI has managed advance tax outflows well. * Frequent variable rate additional overnight repos keeping cash rates anchored around repo rate of 8 percent. * Liquidity expected to improve with advance tax money returning to the system over next few days. * Barring any heavy government spending, overnight rate seen around 8 percent near-term, say traders. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)