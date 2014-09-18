Sept 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower IDB Trust Services Limited
Guarantor The Islamic Development Bank
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date September 25, 2019
Coupon 2.111 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CIMB, Deutsche Bank, FGB, GIB Capital, HSBC,
Maybank, Natixis, NBAD & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London, Nasdaq Dubai & Bursa Malaysia
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1113426289
