Sept 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower IDB Trust Services Limited

Guarantor The Islamic Development Bank

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date September 25, 2019

Coupon 2.111 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CIMB, Deutsche Bank, FGB, GIB Capital, HSBC,

Maybank, Natixis, NBAD & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London, Nasdaq Dubai & Bursa Malaysia

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1113426289

