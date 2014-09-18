Oil falls on bulging U.S. crude inventories, record global supplies
* US crude stocks swell by 897,000 barrels to 532.5 million - API
** Canadian oil producer's U.S.-listed shares up 9 pct at $7.65 premarket; set for best day since November 2008
** Posts Q2 profit of 29 Canadian cents per share, compared to a loss of 11 Canadian cents a year earlier
** Says on Thursday strengthening its accounting practices
** Toronto-listed stock down about 10 pct since the company uncovered accounting irregularities in July
* US crude stocks swell by 897,000 barrels to 532.5 million - API
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday will order a review of national monuments created over the past 20 years with an aim toward rescinding or resizing some of them - part of a broader push to reopen areas to drilling, mining and other development.