* Tata group shares gain after Moody's upgrades ratings across member companies. * Tata Power is up 1.6 percent, while Tata Steel gains 1.3 percent. * Tata Chemicals advances 1.8 percent. * Moody's cites "expectation of parental and systemic support in the case of need." (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)