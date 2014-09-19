* Foreign institutional investors created long positions in index futures amid Thursday's surge, say traders. * FIIs bought index futures worth 6.45 billion rupees in the previous session - NSE * Foreign open positions in index futures rose by 12 percent, Reuters calculation shows. * FIIs in total bought 8.71 billion rupees worth of equity derivatives in the previous session * Separately, overseas investors sold cash shares worth 95.7 million rupees on Thursday - NSE * Indian shares gained the most in over three months on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)