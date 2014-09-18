Sept 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)
Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date April 17, 2018
Coupon 10.5 pct
Issue price 101.760
Yield 9.848 pct
Payment Date September 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) J.P.Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.225 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 675 million Brazilian real
when fungible
ISIN XS1055095290
