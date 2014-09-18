Sept 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 125 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 3, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 92.296
Payment Date September 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 850 million Turkish lira
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0877809375
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)