US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as tech, financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.05 percent. * Overseas investors bought index futures worth $106.22 million on Thursday - NSE. * Also, Asian shares rise on hot Alibaba IPO. * India urges G20 for currency swap lines to mitigate U.S. stimulus. * Indian oil explorers on watch after partner Petrobras says Sergipe oil find to require expanded output plan. * Shares gained most in over three months on Thursday. ($1 = 60.7250 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.