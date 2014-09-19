TOKYO, Sept 19 Japanese stocks extended gains to a seven-year high on Friday after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he will aim to carry out a pension fund reform as soon as possible, boosting sentiment that was aleady upbeat due to the yen's weakness.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.8 percent to 16,354.23, the highest point since 2007 after breaching a Dec. 30 high of 16,320.22.

The broader Topix gained 1.4 percent to 1,335.71, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.5 percent to 12,121.06. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)