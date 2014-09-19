US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as tech, financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
* Jubilant Foodworks Ltd gains 1.2 percent. * HSBC starts coverage with an "overweight" rating and a price target of 1,650 rupees. * Says Jubilant's rapid expansion and revival in same-store growth provides it earnings momentum. * However, Jubilant shares pared earlier gains and were up 0.02 percent at 1254.10 rupees at 0416 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.