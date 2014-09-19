* Jubilant Foodworks Ltd gains 1.2 percent. * HSBC starts coverage with an "overweight" rating and a price target of 1,650 rupees. * Says Jubilant's rapid expansion and revival in same-store growth provides it earnings momentum. * However, Jubilant shares pared earlier gains and were up 0.02 percent at 1254.10 rupees at 0416 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)