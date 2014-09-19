US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as tech, financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
* Idea Cellular gains 4.4 percent. * Top gainer in BSE group A large-cap stocks. * FTSE raises Idea's investability weighting in its indexes to 40 percent from 24 percent, index provider tells Reuters. * Changes to be effective on Sept. 22, FTSE adds. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.