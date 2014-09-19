* BSE index gains 0.15 percent while the NSE index is up 0.2 percent. * Indexes gain for the third session and sixth consecutive week. * FIIs built long positions in index futures on Thursday. * Exporters lead gains on hopes they are better placed to weather any Fed-related volatility. * Tata Consultancy Services gains 2.5 percent, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is up 1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)