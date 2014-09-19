BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Sep 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date September 03, 2018
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 89.557
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi and Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 725 million Turkish lira
When fungible
ISIN XS0935881853
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management