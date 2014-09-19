US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as tech, financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
* Whether foreign flows continue will be a key factor for shares. * FIIs have bought shares worth $14.19 billion so far this year. * Domestically, a lack of major factors could keep the focus on the RBI policy review on Sept. 30. * NSE index is 0.72 percent away from a record high.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: ECB President Mario Draghi's speech on European economy Fri: U.S. annualized Q2 GDP Data (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.