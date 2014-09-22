* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening little changed versus Friday's 8.45 pct close. * U.S. bond yields drop due to bargain hunting. * 10-year yield seen in a range of 8.43-8.48 percent during the day. * Losses in the rupee may hurt debt prices. * Borrowing calendar schedule awaited for near-term direction. * Traders will also watch oil price movements intraday for clues. * Sentiment also cautious ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on Sept. 30. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)