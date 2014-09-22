* USD/INR seen opening stronger versus Friday's 60.81/82 close. * Dollar trading at six-year high versus the yen. * Pair trading at 60.91 in offshore NDF spot indicative trade. * Traders say pair to hold between 60.80 to 61.20 on Monday. * Foreign fund flows key for direction. * Nifty futures trading down 0.7 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)