* Kitex Garments jumps as much as 9.3 percent to all-time high of 448.80 rupees. * Stock is up more than 5-fold in 2014. * Broker Motilal Oswal starts with "buy" rating and a target of 651 rupees. * Says Kitex has "strong presence" in infant wear, where competitors have struggled due to "stringent" safety norms. * Also notes the company's plans to diversify towards higher margin clients. * Widely-followed Indian investor Ashish Kacholia owns 1.05 percent in Kitex, as per BSE data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)