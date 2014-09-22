* Kitex Garments jumps as much as 9.3 percent to
all-time high of 448.80 rupees.
* Stock is up more than 5-fold in 2014.
* Broker Motilal Oswal starts with "buy" rating and a target of
651 rupees.
* Says Kitex has "strong presence" in infant wear, where
competitors have struggled due to "stringent" safety norms.
* Also notes the company's plans to diversify towards higher
margin clients.
* Widely-followed Indian investor Ashish Kacholia owns 1.05
percent in Kitex, as per BSE data.
