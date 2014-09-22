* USD/INR trading at 60.77/78 versus Friday's 60.81/82 close. * Traders say drop in NDF forwards hurting sentiment for the pair. * The one-month offshore NDF trading at 61.09. * Gains in the dollar versus majors to prevent a sharp fall. * Dollar trading at six-year high versus the yen. * Traders say pair to hold between 60.60 to 61.00 on Monday. * Foreign fund flows key for direction. * Nifty index trading down 0.6 percent but custodian banks seen selling the greenback, say traders. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)