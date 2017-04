* India's BSE index falls 0.46 percent, NSE index is down 0.5 percent. * Would mark their first fall in four sessions. * Shares track weak Asian peers ahead of China flash manufacturing PMI data on Tuesday. * Drug makers lead falls - Cipla Ltd loses 1.8 percent, Dr Reddy's Laboratories is down 1.9 percent. * Some other blue-chips also fall. Hindustan Unilever is down 1.7 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)