* Benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 bps at 8.42 percent. * Marks lowest level since Sept. 18, 2013. * Hopes grow the government will cut borrowing for the second half (H2) of 2014/15. * The Economic Times quotes Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram saying borrowing could be cut depending on economic growth. * Government to issue H2 borrowing calendar this week. * The government is due to borrow 2.32 trillion rupees ($38.19 billion) in H2, as per its budget. * But the number may increase to 2.48 trillion rupees including the 160 billion cut in H1, which may be re-instated in H2 as planned. * Traders say hopes of another debt buyback also continuing to aid bond prices. (1 US dollar = 60.7500 Indian rupee) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)