* RBI could adopt a less hawkish stance should liquidity conditions remain easy in India and oil below $100 a barrel, says Deutsche Bank. * Adds continued foreign inflows into India and rising financial savings could keep liquidity easy. * Still, Deutsche says rate cut is not in its base case. * Overnight cash rates up at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Friday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)