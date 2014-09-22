* USD/INR trading at 60.8375/8450 vs Friday's close of 60.81/82. * Regional currencies pare gains on caution ahead of China's preliminary PMI survey due on Tuesday. * Concerns about China's economy weighed on emerging currencies last week. * Traders say dollar sales from custodian banks being offset by greenback purchases by state-owned banks. * Traders say USD/INR seen in 60.65/85 band until close. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)