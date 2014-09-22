* Benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.44 percent. * Hits 8.42 percent earlier in the session, lowest level since Sept. 18, 2013. * Bonds give up some gains tracking fall on emerging assets ahead of private China flash PMI survey. * Still, bonds supported by hopes that the government will cut borrowing for the second half of 2014/15. * Government to issue H2 borrowing calendar on Friday. (1 US dollar = 60.8200 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)