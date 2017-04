* Shares in television channel operators slump. * Traders cite speculation regulators will move to cap the minutes of advertisement allowed during programmes. * Sun TV Network Ltd is down 3.1 percent, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd falls 2.1 percent. * New Delhi Television Ltd down 1.3 percent, TV18 Broadcast Ltd falls 0.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)