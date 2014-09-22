BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
Sep 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Isue Amount NZ$75 million
Maturity Date January 22, 2019
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 102.97
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct(1.40 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total NZ$200 million
When fungible
ISIN XS1017788784
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.