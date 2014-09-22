Sep 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Isue Amount NZ$75 million

Maturity Date January 22, 2019

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 102.97

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct(1.40 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total NZ$200 million

When fungible

ISIN XS1017788784

