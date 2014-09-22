* India's overnight cash rate ends at 7.15/20 percent vs Friday's 7.70/7.75 percent close. * Stays below repo rate of 8 percent despite 120 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) from Friday's bond auction leaving the system on Monday. * Traders credit the ample liquidity to RBI's pre-emptive cash infusions and foreign inflows. * Monthly average of the daily LAF balance may end in positive territory for 1st time in 4 years, Deutsche Bank said in a report. ($1 = 60.8100 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)