BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
Sep 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)
Issue Amount 100 million Euro
Maturity Date September 26,2022
Coupon 1.300
Issue price 99.8000
Reoffer price 99.8000
Payment Date September 26,2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000NLB8EE4
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.