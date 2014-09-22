BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
Sept 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million Euro
Maturity Date September 25, 2024
Coupon 6 month Euribor + 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6 month Euribor + 3bp
Payment Date September 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Germany
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.