BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
Sept 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Commerzbank AG
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2019
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.672
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Credit Suisse & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.