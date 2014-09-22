BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
Sept 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor Land NRW
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 97.62
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date September 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, RBC & RBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 600 million sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0925581265
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.