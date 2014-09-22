Sept 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor Land NRW

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 97.62

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date September 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, RBC & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 600 million sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0925581265

