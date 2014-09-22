BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
Sept 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower CNH Industrial Finance Europe SA
Guarantor CNH Industrial N.V
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date September 27, 2021
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.22
Reoffer price 99.22
Yield 3.0 pct
Spread 221.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Natixis,
Rabobank & Unicredit
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1114452060
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.