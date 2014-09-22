BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
Sept 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower BP Capital Markets Plc
Guarantor BP Plc
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.15 billion euro
Maturity Date September 26, 2022
Coupon 1.526 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.526 pct
ISIN XS1114477133
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date September 25, 2026
Coupon 2.213 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.213 pct
ISIN XS1114473579
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date September 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, CMZ, Deutsche Bank, Santander, Societe Generale &
SMBC Nikko
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.