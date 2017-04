* USD/INR seen opening stronger versus Monday's 60.8150/8250 close. * Month-end dollar demand and weakness in Asian currencies to help. * Pair trading at 60.95 in offshore NDF spot indicative trade. * Traders say pair to hold between 60.80 to 61.20 on Tuesday. * Global equities bounce as China manufacturing survey beats forecasts. * Nifty futures trading down 0.14 percent. * U.S GDP data on Friday and RBI policy review on Sept.30 key triggers in near term. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)