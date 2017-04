* Indian shares are likely to open lower tracking weak global markets. * NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.2 percent. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 1.86 billion rupees ($30.53 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * Asian shares are subdued, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.12 percent. (1 US dollar = 60.9300 Indian rupee) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)