* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen to start lower versus Monday's close of 8.44 percent. * Oil prices fall on sluggish demand, ample supply * Traders hope government will cut second-half borrowing, announcement due on Fri * The 10-year bond seen in 8.40-45 percent range. * Central bank's monetary policy on Sept. 30 key in near term. * Also, India to sell 120 bln rupees of bonds on Sept. 26. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)