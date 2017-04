* Credit Suisse upgrades Tata Motors Ltd to "outperform" from "neutral." * Says near-term concerns on factors such as volume abating. * Says Tata Motors shares have under-performed the auto sector recently and the "long-term story remains promising." * But Credit Suisse downgrades Mahindra and Mahindra to "neutral" from "outperform." * Says Mahindra's valuations are no longer "attractive." * Tata Motors shares gain as much as 0.5 percent to a record high at 542.60 rupees. * The stock gives up gains, last down 0.75 percent. * The shares have surged over 8 percent in last four sessions. * Mahindra and Mahindra shares are down 1.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)