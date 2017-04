* The USD/INR pair gains to 60.9050/9100 vs Monday's close of 60.8150/8250. * Foreign investors sold Indian shares worth $30.53 million on Monday, provisional data from exchange showed. * Emerging markets fall even after a private survey on China's factory sector outpaced market's expectations. * Worries sparked after survey also showed factory employment slumped to a 5-1/2 year low. * Traders say the pair to hold at 60.80 to 61.10 on Tuesday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)