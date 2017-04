* DLF Ltd falls 3.1 percent to 161.55 rupees. * BNP Paribas downgrades the stock to "reduce" from "hold" * Cuts target price to 146 rupees from 169 rupees. * Cites "limited upside potential" for shares and "no major potential catalysts in the near-term." * Also highlights DLF's "weak operational data and negative newsflow from ongoing legal cases." (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)